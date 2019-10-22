LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he was accosted verbally while eating at a California restaurant on Friday.

Sergio Gor, Paul’s deputy chief of staff, says he was at the restaurant with the Paul as a man stood talking to the senator and a woman starts yelling.

“You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo and we’re not putting up with your Republican *expletive*,” she said.

Gor wrote on Twitter, “While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the video #unhinged.”

Paul later took to Twitter saying the left blames the incivility on President Trump and encouraged others to watch the video to “decide who the rude ones are.”

The video has since been viewed two million times.

