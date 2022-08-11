Rand Paul clings on to Kentucky Senate seat for third term

He has held the office since 2010.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul is heading back to the United States Senate representing Kentucky for a third term.

He beat his Democrat opponent, Charles Booker, in the state’s midterm election on Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected.

Paul has 12 years under his belt as senator for the Bluegrass state, even having an unsuccessful run for president in 2016.

Over the years, he says he has fought "tirelessly to return government to its limited, constitutional scope.”

One of his top priorities is curbing the nation’s debt, alongside avoiding nuclear war.

"I don't care whether you're Republican or Democrat, nobody wants that. But in order not to have that, I think it's important that we have voices, and I am one of those voices who believe in dialogue and diplomacy,” Paul said. “It doesn't mean we accede to what our enemies want. It does mean that we are listening to our adversaries."

At the local level, Paul told WHAS11 that to curb Louisville’s crime rate, there needs to be more policing.

“When I talk to people who have been victims of violence in the West End, they want more police,” he said. “The police are not killing people in the West End. It's people killing people and the police are trying to protect the people. And so, have there been some instances where there were problems? Yeah, I was the first one to introduce the Breonna Taylor ban on no-knocks. I want there to be rules.”

