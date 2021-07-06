Ramp improvements near Sherman Minton Bridge set for next week

Officials said modifications to the shoulder will help traffic during bridge construction.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you travel across the Sherman Minton Bridge get ready for changes as construction work on ramps to improve alternate routes are underway.

Officials with the Sherman Minton Bridge Project said the improvements are being made to prepare the first phase of the bridge’s rehabilitation which includes the first half of eastbound construction on the lower deck and painting of the bridge trusses.

Construction crews will modify the ramp shoulders at I-65 to I-265 and I-64 to I-265 interchanges to accommodate additional traffic. Officials also add that I-65 and I-265 will be used as a detour route while lanes are restricted on the Sherman Minton when construction starts soon.

The improvements are expected to take one to two weeks and may require overnight lane closures and/or ramp closures to construct. However, that timeline could change due to weather or other delays.

I-64 West and I-65 South will be reduced to two lanes in the area to accommodate additional ramp lanes merging on the freeway.

Here’s a breakdown of what will be affected by the construction:

I-65 / I-265 Interchange

I-265 east to I-65 south ramp

I-65 south reduced to 2 lanes at I-265 overpass

I-64 / I-265 Interchange

I-265 to I-64 west ramp

I-64 east and west to I-265 ramp

I-64 westbound reduced to 2 lanes at Captain Frank Road

The $90 million Sherman Minton Renewal project is expected to add 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge. Construction is expected to be done in multiple phases.

Officials said their team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach so at least one lane of traffic on the bridge is open 95% of the time.

