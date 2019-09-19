LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Rally’s restaurant in New Albany has temporarily closed following a failed health inspection Wednesday.

Officials from the Floyd County Health Department went to the Rally’s at 401 Vincennes Street to do a routine inspection and cited 13 violations, including but not limited to mold on the floors, walls and ceiling; observation of flies, ants and roaches throughout; observation of rusted and unclean equipment; and a lack of a certified food manager on site.

The restaurant was given until 2 p.m. Thursday to resolve the issues, at which point it will be re-inspected by health officials.