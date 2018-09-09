LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A global movement is making its mark in the Derby City.

The Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice Rally took over the steps of Metro Hall Saturday.

The event was one of the thousands happening around the world to demand more regulations and protections for the environment.

Pushing for a fossil fuel free city topped the list of priorities for the speakers.

Organizers say this comes in response to President Trump’s changes for the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We all need to conserve more and be aware of how precious water is and air and our land. On a personal level, we need to do what we can, you know the small things," Don Feeney, a rally participant, said.

The group also presented Louisville Metro Council with a draft resolution.

It calls for a community-wide goal of 100 percent renewable energy.

