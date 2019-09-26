LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A first-ever rally and march in support of Bernheim Forest are set for Sept.27 in Downtown Louisville.

Several groups are helping Bernheim fight two projects are staging the event.

A new LG&E natural pipeline, already undergoing legal challenges, and a new Louisville bypass proposed by Kentucky transportation, would run through sections of Bernheim owned land. The program includes music, speakers, and a short march.

