FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Demonstrators will head to the Capitol next week in support of Senate Bill 80.

That bill, if passed, will legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

The bill would allow doctors to prescribe several forms of marijuana for medical conditions.

Kentucky state Senator and cancer survivor Dan Seum has been outspoken about his use of the drug during treatment, saying he threw away the opioid prescription his doctor prescribed and smoke marijuana instead.

That’s just one of the reasons his son Dan Seum Jr. is organizing a march in Frankfort to support passing the bill.

“Dad had colon cancer. I went an picked him up from chemo and he bled in his hands. They gave him oxycontin and he just didn't use it. He used cannabis and it helped him with the vomiting and just all of the symptoms you get from the treatment,” he said.



The rally is planned for next Wednesday, Feb. 6th at 1:30 p.m. in the Rotunda.

