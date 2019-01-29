FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly labeled Senate Bill 80 as a medical marijuana bill. Senate Bill 80 addresses recreational use of marijuana.

Advocates will gather in Frankfort Wednesday in support of two proposed bills.

Senate Bill 80, the responsible use bill, would allow Kentucky to regulate legalizing recreational marijuana.

House Bill 136 is a medical marijuana bill, which would allow doctors to prescribe it for a number of reasons and in various forms.

While both bills will be mentioned at the rally, House Bill 136 and Senate Bill 80 are entirely separate pieces of legislation.

We inadvertently named Senator Dan Seum as the sponsor of the medical marijuana bill. While he has voiced support, he is not a sponsor.

The 38th District Republican sponsors the recreational bill, Senate Bill 80.

The rally is planned for next Wednesday, Feb. 6th at 1:30 p.m. in the rotunda.

