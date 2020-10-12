Rally calls for end to evictions during pandemic

Organizers say landlords are overcharging tenants and not taking care of their properties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of people rallied in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood, calling for renters rights and an end to evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say landlords are overcharging tenants and not taking care of their properties. They want the City of Louisville to act.

“You have people out here trying to figure out housing in the middle of a pandemic when we were told to stay safe at home,” said Shemaeka Shaw, who attended the rally.

Both Louisville and the state have programs to help prevent evictions. If you need help with rental assistance, visit stopmyeviction.org.

