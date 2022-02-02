RAK Louisville volunteers pack sack lunches for the homeless

It’s something volunteers with RAK Louisville have been doing for years now. It started small with 50 sack lunches a week, but has grown significantly since.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local nonprofit is dedicated to giving back with random acts of kindness. One program that’s been going on for about 3 years is helping to feed the homeless. It’s a simple process but the impact is huge.

It started small with 50 sack lunches a week. But, over the years, it’s grown to be bigger and more impactful.

“It went to 75 then it went to 100 then 150 then 175 and then we’re at 225 a week right now,” said Andrew Dunn, who created RAK Louisville. “It’s crazy because it’s one of those projects that just works on its own now.”

How it works is simple: You sign up online and commit to packing 25 lunches for the outreach team at The Forgotten Louisville.

They then pass out the food to homeless people in the community.

Dunn is glad to see the program grow over the years but he says the true success would be to see to shrink.

“Hopefully, the homeless population won’t be so great so if we go down that’s actually a good thing,” said Dunn.

RAK Louisville is always looking for more volunteers so they can help feed more people. If you want to sign up to make these lunches, go to raklouisville.com.

