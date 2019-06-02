LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like chicken, you may want to head to Raising Cane's on Wednesday, because you can eat some tasty chicken and help out the family of a fallen LMPD officer.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Raising Cane's on Hurstbourne Parkway is donating 20% of its sales to the family of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve when her patrol car was hit by an impaired driver on I-64. She had served with LMPD for seven years and is survived by her young son.

"When we heard the news of Detective Mengedoht, we wanted to honor her and provide financial assistance to her son and family during this time of need," said Managing Partner Josh Luckett.

The participating Raising Cane's location is at 1905 S. Hurstbourne Parkway.

