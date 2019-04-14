LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Whether you’re new to the annual kickoff or a veteran at the Waterfront now spicing up the celebration, hundreds of thousands of people are munching, lounging and watching in awe.

For some, the fun doesn’t even begin to describe it.

It’s a tradition that kicks off Derby festival in Louisville and a warm welcome to spring.

But for many, it’s a chance to make some new friends.

“I love to see people happy, I love to see people smile – you know, spread the love,” an attendee said.

If you didn’t get a chance to take in the sights and sounds of Thunder, you will have plenty of time to make up for it as the festival continues for the next two weeks.

The weather did hold out for most of the day, but sprinkles moved in as the fireworks began.

As crowds dispersed, they left behind mounds of trash that will likely be cleared on Sunday.

Waterfront Park after crowds have cleared post-Thunder 2019.

