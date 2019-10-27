NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Halloween is four days away and kids in New Albany got a chance to experience a little ghostly fun early.

City officials held their annual “Trunk or Treat” but had to move the event to a garage due to rainy weather.

Each year around Halloween, local businesses set up trunks of candy and treats to giveaway to kids.

Kids were also treated to food and got to show off their creative side with decorating their own pumpkins.

“It’s a great family event, we just have a lot of fun down here in downtown New Albany – could not be happier but I’m not surprised at the turnout of the crowd at all,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said.

Gahan says Trunk or Treat has been going on 8 years strong and it’s the second time they’ve had to do it inside due to the weather.

