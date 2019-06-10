LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As much needed rain moved in the area Sunday, it also marked the end of a popular weekend in Louisville.

It’s a longstanding tradition in the city that the first full weekend of October marks the start of the St. James Court Art Show.

For more than 63 years, hundreds of thousands of visitors make their way to Louisville this time of the year to buy unique, handcrafted items directly from the hands that crafted the item.

The show is held in the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville.

The St. James Court Art Show awards $52,000 in college scholarships to metro Louisville high school seniors each year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.