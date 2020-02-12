'Where's the accountability?' | Social justice advocates want to see action after Louisville mayor releases strategy to advance racial equity

The mayor's executive order outlines key areas for the city to address racial equity challenges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has declared racism to be a public health issue in the city. After signing the declaration, he released a lengthy plan to advance racial equity for black Louisvillians.

"My team and I are committed to promoting racial equity and social justice through every policy that is drafted and approved at all levels of metro government," Fischer said.

After months of protests, some social justice advocates, like Torrence Williams, are questioning the timing of this acknowledgment.

"Where's the accountability? How do we know that what is being put forward right now isn't just words, and that there is actually going to be action behind it?" Williams asked. "We want to see actual action and we want to see progress."

Williams said for years Black people have been given empty promises of equity such as fixing housing disparities and access. He doesn't want this announcement to be a repeat of that.

Lyndon Pryor, the chief engagement officer at Louisville Urban League, said many details of this strategy already exist and are being implemented.

"They're just kind of being restated here or represented here as if they are new, which I find to be a little bit problematic," Pryor said.

Which is why he said the action they really need is what's missing from this plan.

"What the document is really light on is how are they making these things equitable," Pryor said.

Police reform has been at the forefront of fighting for justice in Louisville.

One goal mentioned in the outline, is to reimagine public safety which Pryor said is not enough.

"I don't really need them to imagine anything. I want them to actually do something about how we implement and execute public safety," Pryor said.

So, while this strategy is not exactly what they hoped to see, Pryor said they will use it as an opportunity for real equity.

"We're going to figure out how we can maximize them to the best of our abilities for our community," Pryor said.