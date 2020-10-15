Former WHAS11 anchor Rachel Platt inducted into Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

Rachel Platt spent 29 years at WHAS11 before retiring from journalism and joining the Frazier History Museum.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former WHAS11 anchor Rachel Platt will be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday, two years after retiring from journalism.

Rachel joins several WHAS11 legends, including Cawood Ledford, Milton Metz and Phyllis Knight. Her class features the largest group of women inducted into the hall.

After 29 years at WHAS11, Rachel wrapped up her journalism career in December 2018. In her current job as the Frazier History Museum's director of community engagement, Rachel continues to use her journalism skills by organizing community conversations and interviews with people who make a difference in Louisville.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rachel and her other inductees will be honored in a virtual ceremony. To watch the event, click here. For a complete list of members of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, click here.

WHAS11's Doug Proffitt will have more on Rachel's induction tonight at 6 p.m.