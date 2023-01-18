Woman accused of abusing 10 children at Vanguard Academy can work again

Rachel Flannery is currently out on bond. On Wednesday, she told the judge she can't pay her rent without a job.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville daycare worker accused of abusing 10 children at Vanguard Academy was back in court on Wednesday.

Rachel Flannery, 24, was arrested last September after police say surveillance video showed her abusing babies at the daycare.

In December, she was released from jail and placed into home incarceration after posting her $25,000 bond.

Wednesday's hearing was meant to decide if Flannery can hold another job -- one that doesn't involve children. She told a Louisville judge she can't pay her rent without a job.

The judge approved her request, giving her 30 days to find a job that has no contact with minors under the age of 18.

The Vanguard Academy is currently shut down pending an investigation into the incident.

