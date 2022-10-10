Case of Louisville day care worker accused of abuse heads to grand jury

Rachel Flannery appeared in a Jefferson County courtroom on criminal abuse charges after she was accused of abusing babies at The Vanguard Academy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The case of a Louisville day care worker charged with abusing children is headed to a grand jury.

Rachel Flannery, 24, appeared in court Monday on three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12-years-old or younger.

She was arrested after surveillance video caught her abusing babies at The Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.

According to police, she was seen handling infants in a violent manner, at one time dropping a baby and leaving them on the floor.

She was released on $25,000 bond.

Flannery’s next court date is set for the week of Nov. 7.

