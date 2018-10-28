It may be uncomfortable at times, but several Louisville leaders are urging you to get involved in conversations about race and race relations in the wake of the deadly shooting at the Jeffersontown Kroger earlier this week.

Two African Americans were killed by a white suspected gunman who police acknowledged made comments about race during the shooting.

On Saturday night, those leaders addressed race in Louisville and the importance about education and action.

Some of those leaders called for gun reform at the state and national level, including stricter laws for those who have mental illness, which Jeffersontown police acknowledge they are aware of by the man charged in the shooting.

Even some teenagers got involved in the conversation.

Two other events related to the shooting are planned for Sunday, October 28th, 2018.

Several groups who work to fight racism in Louisville will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss the psychological impact and the links between the shooting deaths in Louisville and other events around the country, and our response to the violent incidents.

That will be held at the Braden Memorial Center on Broadway and there will also be a rally for unity at 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

Sorority Sisters of Maurice Stallard's daughter, Kellie, are organizing the event and it will be held at the Stony Brook Kroger. That rally starts at 3 p.m..

