LouVax, LMAS team up for vaccination clinic

Pets can get their rabies or DAPP vaccine and humans can get their COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, July 24.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been putting off getting your COVID-19 vaccine and you also have a pet that's due for its vaccinations, an event this weekend could help you cross both things off your to-do list.

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is teaming up with LouVax to offer a pop-up vaccination clinic for both people and pets on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LMAS will provide low-cost vaccinations, including one and three-year rabies vaccines and the DAPP vaccine, which protects against things like Distemper and Parvovirus, at the event. LouVax, operated by the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness, will offer the free Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years old and older.

“We know how much people love and protect their pets,” said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, associate medical director, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. “But pets also need their owners to protect themselves. We’re happy to partner with LMAS to make it easy to provide COVID-19 vaccines for pet owners.”

The event will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 201 Outer Loop in Louisville.

Along with the vaccinations, you can also buy or renew a pet license for your dog, cat or ferret through LMAS. The license is required by law for pet owners in Jefferson County and it's a way to make sure your contact information is up-to-date in case your pet gets lost.

"Your pet may even be escorted home by an officer, instead of being taken to the shelter," said Teeya Barnes, a spokesperson for LMAS.

LMAS will also provide microchipping services at the clinic. For more information on available services and costs, visit the event page on Facebook.

More information on the LouVax COVID-19 vaccination clinics is available online.

