LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- King Sixteen—the marketing firm behind events like the Trifecta Gala and 21c Museum Hotel Galas—will be partnering with Rabbit Hole Distillery and Esquire for a series of Derby events this year.

From May 2-4 King Sixteen will curate a pop-up VIP Esquire Lounge at Rabbit Hole as well as the Esquire Derby Party on the night of May 4. Both events will be held at Rabbit Hole’s 55,000 square foot campus in NuLu.

The VIP Esquire Lounge will feature event-exclusive cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music and art installations, while the Saturday night party after Derby will feature a farm-to-table dinner by Wiltshire Pantry and additional entertainment.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at rabbitholedistillery.com/derby.