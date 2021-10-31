Lyndon restaurant looted after closure; owners offer $1,000 reward

After announcing they would be closing after this weekend, R Place Pub Eats said someone broke in, costing the restaurant even more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owners of a Lyndon restaurant are offering a reward for information leading to those responsible for breaking in its establishment after the final night of operating.

R Place Pub Eats were celebrating its final weekend and said it would be closing for good because they could no longer survive the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They shared in a social media post what appeared to be stolen TV’s, damaged arcade games and an attempted ATM break-in.

“We have our suspicions but with someone coming forward and giving us the information to confirm them they will receive $1,000.00 cash for the arrest of said people,” they said in the post.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.