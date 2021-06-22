Friends, family search for missing Louisville man

Quintez Brown was last seen Saturday, June 19 at Algonquin Pool.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Family and friends are searching for a Louisville man who they say has been missing since Saturday.

Metro Council member Jecorey Arthur said Quintez Brown was last seen at Algonquin Pool on Juneteenth. Loved ones are searching for him near the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park Tuesday morning, and will meet at duPont Manual High School to continue searching at 4:30 p.m.

Some pictures show Brown with long hair and a beard, however friends and family said he recently cut both. He is 20 years old, listed at 6-foot-1 and 140 pounds. He may be driving a blue 2005 Nissan Sentra with Kentucky plates 827-ABK.

Louisville Metro police said they have received a report and their Missing Persons Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Brown's family at (502) 936-3860 or LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

