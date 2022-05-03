Judge: Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate will remain in jail until federal trial

According to the order issued by Judge Benjamin Beaton, he said the activist is a “threat to flee and a threat to others in the community.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Quintez Brown, the man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg will remain in jail until his trial, according to an order from a federal judge.

Brown received a federal indictment on April 6 after that Valentine’s Day shooting at Greenberg’s office.

According to the order issued by Judge Benjamin Beaton, he said the activist is a “threat to flee and a threat to others in the community.”

He said if the court accepted the invitation to release Brown to home confinement, “no set of conditions could reasonably ensure he wouldn’t again leave the state or threaten the safety of the candidate or others in the community.”

Federal officials said Brown purchased that gun he used in an attempt to shoot Greenberg the night before the Valentine’s Day shooting at his home, but the weapon jammed. Brown allegedly purchased another gun at a pawn shop an hour before using it at Greenberg’s Butchertown office.

According to documents, Brown also had plans to target another high-profile mayoral candidate – Republican Bill Dieruf.

Despite Brown’s defense team submitting letters from doctors citing “bipolar disorder” and the receiving of medication and treatment, Judge Beaton said the implications of his mental health remain “inconclusive at best.”

WHAS11 News spoke with University of Louisville professor Dr. Ricky Jones who asked the court to be a third-party custodian for Brown’s home incarceration.

Jones is a mentor and friend to Brown.

“Right now, we wait. We hope that Quintez is getting the attention he needs while he's incarcerated. We're certainly worried about his wellbeing, his mental health,” he said. “I haven’t done anything for Quintez that I wouldn’t want somebody to do for my child if she were in trouble or had a break that way he has.”

The judge commended Jones and others who wanted to supervise Brown and states in the ruling that during his 7 weeks of earlier home incarceration Brown apparently never attempted to flee.

In the end, he said evidence of Brown’s dangerousness stretches from his speech to his conduct.

WHAS11 News reached out for Greenberg’s office for comment on the ruling and they declined.

