Attorneys seek mental evaluation for man accused of shooting at Craig Greenberg

Quintez Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg while he was campaigning for the office last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal prosecutors are seeking a psychiatric evaluation of the man accused of shooting at Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Quintez Brown allegedly tried shooting Greenberg in his campaign office while Greenberg was running for the office last February.

According to court documents, Brown was about 10 feet away from Greenberg when he fired six shots.

His attorneys' request was filed on Wednesday. They are expected to use an insanity defense during Brown's trial.

Prosecutors have requested that their own doctors be the ones to evaluate Brown's mental state.

Brown is also facing separate state charges for the shooting.

