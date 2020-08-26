Historic Quinn Chapel A.M.E. church in Russell to receive $1M in grants for restoration

The funds will help with restoring parts of the building including the roof, gutters and historic windows.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The historic Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church in the Russell neighborhood will soon receive a face lift.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith announced the church will get nearly $1 million in federal grants.

It will help with restoring parts of the building including the roof, gutters and historic windows.

The church once hosted Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the early days of the Civil Rights Movement.

The YMCA of Greater Louisville purchased the building in 2002.

Quinn Chapel A.M.E. was built in 1884.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.