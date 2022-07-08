Quills Coffee opens new location in Jeffersontown

Quills first opened in 2007 and has been expanding throughout Kentuckiana ever since.

One of Kentuckiana's most popular coffee shops, Quills, has recently expanded their premium roast reach into Jeffersontown.

It's certainly good news for coffee lovers, as Kentucky is one of the ten most obsessed with their coffee in the country.

Quills first opened up shop in 2007 and have since expanded throughout Louisville, New Albany and Indianapolis. They told us they're excited to bring their brews to an area of Louisville that isn't heavily populated with coffee shops.

"This is a part of town that doesn't really have any specialty coffee," Lindsay Hafling, Brand Manager for Quills, said. "We were kind of one of the first people to be lucky enough to move into that space, to bring quality coffee to this community."

The new two-story location, which was previously a bank, is filled with character and charm. It's located at 10501 Watterson Trail, across the street from Feast BBQ.

Quills in Jeffersontown's hours are listed below:

Monday - Friday: 6:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.