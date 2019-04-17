LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson County Fire say quick thinking by a bystander saved a boy from drowning.

Emergency crews from the Fern Creek District responded to a possible drowning in the 6000 block of Big Ben Drive just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews found a young male outside of the pool laying on the ground conscious and not alert.

Jefferson County Fire public information officer Jordan Yuodis said that bystander rescued the male and administered CPR.

The boy was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital and was later talking and following commands as they arrived at the hospital.

The boy is expected to be okay.