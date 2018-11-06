BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – The story appears to have a happy ending, but investigators don’t believe it’s over.

Charlee Campbell, 2, went missing last Thursday in Lebanon Junction, prompting dozens of departments and hundreds of volunteers to search for the little girl.

For nearly 36 hours, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Officer and Southeast Bullitt Fire Department led the way through hills and heat in hopes of finding her alive.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, a neighbor said he spotted her on his porch, only 600 yards from her home in a place that had been searched by police and dogs over and over again.

The little girl appeared dehydrated, covered in ticks and missing her diaper and pajama bottoms, but she was alive.

“The good news is we found her and she’s safe, and taken care and being fed, that’s the good news and that trumps everything for me,” Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said as his gut senses there’s more to this story.

“I just don’t believe she could’ve been in those woods 36 hours and survived it. There’s copperheads, rattlesnakes, ticks, coyotes, it’s a dangerous place for a little baby,” he explained.

WHAS 11 News talked to Charlee’s grandfather, Ron Campbell, who has custody of her.

Officials said that Charlee disappeared after Campbell had already left for work. Her grandmother woke up to find the door open and Charlee and her dog, Penny, missing.

Campbell said it’s simple: the two wandered off, got lost in the woods and found their way back home.

“Wherever one goes the other one goes and that’s good and bad, as you can tell,” Campbell explained.

But Sheriff Tinnell thinks there’s more to it, maybe a fight for custody and a staged disappearance.

“I think somebody felt the heat, I personally believe that she was with somebody in the home and they got nervous about it because it got bigger than they thought it would, and I think the child was dropped off on the top of the hill. They turned the dog loose on the middle of that hill, the dog goes straight home and I think they took that child up near the residence, pushed her out in the yard, this is just a theory of mine, and she went to the back deck of that house and the Brown family took her in.”

Charlee was released from the hospital and is currently in the care of Child Protective Services.

Sheriff Tinnell told WHAS11 News that Charlee is shy and quiet, so asking her what happened has not been simple.

They are trying to bring in a speech therapist to help get information from her. They are also scheduling a forensics exam.

Sheriff Tinnell is also pursuing negligence charges.

He said Campbell (grandfather) was at work at the time she disappeared and has cooperated with police and is not under any suspicion.

