Don't qualify for a Pell Grant? You may qualify for a Cardinal Commitment Grant.

The University of Louisville announced a need-based grant is now available to non-Pell-eligible students. Find out if you meet the requirements.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of students in Kentucky can now apply for additional aid to attend the University of Louisville.

UofL extended the "Cardinal Commitment Grant" to non-Pell-eligible students in need in an effort to eliminate financial barriers to college.

The Cardinal Commitment Grant, previously available only to Pell-eligible students, has been converted into two different versions.

The first version is need-based aid with a $1,000 to $5,000 award amount and the second is a 100% tuition coverage award.

UofL President Kim Schatzel said this expanded grant will help bridge the financial gap for students to attend college.

“We hope this grant helps clear the path for more Kentucky students to earn a degree without the stress of a heavy financial burden,” Schatzel said.

The $1,000 to $5,000 award is available to incoming Kentucky freshmen with at least a 3.25 GPA who have been admitted to UofL full-time and have a demonstrated financial need based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The 100% tuition coverage award is available to incoming Kentucky freshmen with at least a 3.25 GPA who have been admitted to UofL full-time and are eligible for a Pell Grant based on the FAFSA.

The grant is renewable for students who continue to meet Satisfactory Academic Progress policy. However, the award amount is locked for renewed years, regardless of changes to a student's state or federal aid.

According to officials, eligible students should apply to UofL by May 1 to be considered for the Cardinal Commitment Grant.

