'Puttshack' mini golf coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is getting another golfing experience in St. Matthews.

Puttshack, "the world’s only upscale, tech-infused mini golf" will open their newest location in the Oxmoor Center, according to a press release.

The 25,000 square-foot space will feature four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses which keeps track of your score as you play.

The space will offer an outdoor patio with seating for up to 56 guests, private event space for exclusive parties, and include two full-service bars.

Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, said they're looking forward to bringing this unique mini golf experience to Louisville.

“Known for its authentic regional experience and southern hospitality, Louisville is the ideal market to tap into our triple threat approach across our tech-infused game, remarkable food and beverage offerings and high-energy entertainment,” Vrankin said.

Puttshack has locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and Miami. Additional venues in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, St. Louis, and a second location in Atlanta are anticipated to open through 2023.

The newest Puttshack destination will be located at 7900 Shelbyville Road and is expected to open in early 2024.

