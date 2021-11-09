The deputy went above and beyond making sure the ponies had food after he corralled them back into their pen.

What's it like being a deputy in rural Indiana? The Putnam County Sheriff says you never know what's going to happen or who you'll catch horsing around.

On Monday, the suspects that needed tailed were a couple of ponies that were on the run.

Luckily, this wasn't the Putnam County Sheriff's Office's first rodeo. In fact, Putnam County deputies shut down part of an interstate last month to retrieve a bull that escaped its pasture and was blocking the roadway.

"There is no such thing as a routine call, and that rural Deputy life sure does bring some unique calls," the sheriff's office said in a Monday social media post.

This time around Deputy Josh Boller "herd" the call, saddled up and hoofed it to the Reelsville area to help.

Boller was able to corral the ponies back into their pen.

This was when he noticed they didn't have any food and there wasn't anyone around to tend to the ponies.

So, like any good cowboy, Boller tracked down the owner so the situation could be resolved.

The owner said she was looking for options to sell the ponies and Boller provided her with information on someone who might be willing to buy or take care of the ponies going forward.

The sheriff's office clarified that the ponies are safe and sound and that Boller was just simply going above and beyond to help.