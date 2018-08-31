LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Seven Purple Heart medals from World War II are back home where they belong after more than 23 years.

City leaders joined Metro Police on Aug. 31 with a ceremony to honor the seven men, who sacrificed their lives.

Their medals were stolen from a collection at the Filson Historical Society during a 1995 burglary.

All seven were sent to LMPD's property room where they sat unclaimed until a few weeks ago when evidence technicians decided to find their owners.

They made it happen through the non-profit Purple Hearts Reunited. The medals were framed and unveiled during Friday's event with all seven families in the audience.

The family of Fireman 2nd class Lenvuhl Watkins didn't even know the medal was missing.

"It makes it a real joy to know you have that part of him because he didn't have time to get married or anything. He was only 22. He was waiting for his orders to get out when that happened,” Betty Dages, the niece of a Purple Heart recipient Lenvil Watkins, said.

Watkins was scheduled to be home by Christmas when he was killed on the USS Arizona on Pearl Harbor.

Purple Hearts are awarded to people hurt or killed in times of war. More than 1.8 million have been awarded in our nation's history.

