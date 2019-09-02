LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're still looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, skip the flowers and chocolate! The Kentucky Humane Society is making every dog-lover's dreams come true this Valentine's Day with puppy grams.

KHS will bring a puppy, flowers from Oberer's Florist and chocolate from Cellar Door to a loved one on February 14 for $150.

Want to know more? Contact Frank Hanlon at fhanlon@kyhumane.org or call 502-366-3355 for more information or to plan that something special for a day of love.