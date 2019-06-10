STARLIGHT, Ind. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s a fall must do and with a drop in temperatures, families come out in full force in search of the perfect gourd.

Terra Huber-Mahan says the heat experienced in the area for the last couple of weeks didn’t have an effect on their growth.

She says they have plenty of pumpkins to go around.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, heat doesn’t affect pumpkins, as long as they’re watered.

At Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, you take a tractor in and then starts the search.

They’ve got classic Jack-O-Lanterns, ghost pumpkins and new this year, they planted yellow pumpkins which are rare.

“Fall is our busiest time of the year here at the farm. It’s when everyone wants to come out and create those family traditions – those family memories for their little ones,” Huber-Mahan said.

Families from Memphis and Illinois came down to Starlight, Indiana to pick pumpkins.

To them, it’s an important family tradition to pass down from generation to generation.

“He was very excited to ride on the tractors and come out here, it’s fun to see the excitement in his eyes,” one parent said.

There will be lots of transformations the pumpkins will have including cats, Jack-O-Lantern’s and maybe even a princess.

Those interested in visiting the farm to pick pumpkins can do so daily leading up to Halloween. With nearly 30 acres, they’re not going to run out.

