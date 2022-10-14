Kentucky Kingdom gives 'pumpkin experience' during fall season

The park's "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom" will give park-goers a chance to experience a whimsical wonderland of towering and illuminated pumpkin displays in October.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has announced their expanded fall season and for the first, time they are bringing you pumpkins.

Every weekend through the month of October, the theme park will create an experience for park-goers by having towering pumpkin sculptures, 1,000 illuminated pumpkins and other displays.

The park promises there’s something fun for everyone.

“There's something for everyone of all ages. We've got kiddie rides in King Louis' Playground. We've got big roller coasters if that's something you're in to. And we also just have this magical experience of walking around the park and seeing all of the pumpkins lit up. Really taking in all of the intricate details and it’s really a great time here,” Carly Uglow, director of sales and marketing said.

Event organizers said it took them more than a year to plan and bring the pumpkins to life.

