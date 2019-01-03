LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reaction to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's proposed increase in premium insurance taxes was met with support and a thumbs down from residents who attended a Thursday night public hearing.

"I think you can say no to all of this. Send it back to the mayor and tell him this is not acceptable," said Michelle Wade.

The tax increase on home, life and marine insurance would amount to about $12 to $13 more a month for families. However, some feel that's too steep.

"Some say, 'Oh that's $13 a month. Some people are barely able to have $5 left a month," Yolanda Walker told Metro Council members.

If the tax increases aren't approved, the mayor and other city leaders say they will have no choice but to make drastic budget cuts to services including police and fire. The president of Louisville Professional Firefighters says it could mean a delay in response times.

"If you shut down even one of our fire stations, or understaff that one fire station, the lives and property of our citizens and the lives and safety of our firefighters are at serious risk," said Brian O'Neill.

Others pointed to the impact shutting down libraries would have on the community. "The library has something for every aspect of your being. As a person, it's where you discover your worth, make friends, improve your mental and physical health through many and varied programs," Rachel Szerletich said.

No final decisions were made at Thursday's meeting. There is a second public hearing Monday, March 4 and 6 pm in Metro Council chambers.

Metro Council members are expected to vote on the proposed tax increases by March 21.