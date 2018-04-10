(Louisville Business First) - Jefferson County Public Schools has more than 600 full-time employees who make more than $100,000 a year. And more than 2,600 make between $75,000 and $99,999.
The school system ranks No. 2 on our annual list of the Louisville area's largest employers, with more than 14,000 full-time-equivalent employees.
#5 Chief of Human resources: James Adams
Annual Compensation: $173,595
#4 Chief Financial Officer: J. Cordelia Hardin
Annual Compensation: $178,601
#2 (tie) Chief Equity Officer: John Marshall
Annual Compensation: $181,538
#2 (tie) Chief Operations Officer: Michael Raisor
Annual Compensation: $173,595
#1 Superintendent: Martin Pollio
Annual Compensation: $276,000
