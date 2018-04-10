(Louisville Business First) - Jefferson County Public Schools has more than 600 full-time employees who make more than $100,000 a year. And more than 2,600 make between $75,000 and $99,999.

The school system ranks No. 2 on our annual list of the Louisville area's largest employers, with more than 14,000 full-time-equivalent employees.

Be sure to visit Louisville Business First to see the 20 highest-paid JCPS employees and search their database of JCPS employees with the biggest paychecks in September 2018.

#5 Chief of Human resources: James Adams

Annual Compensation: $173,595

#4 Chief Financial Officer: J. Cordelia Hardin

Annual Compensation: $178,601

#2 (tie) Chief Equity Officer: John Marshall

Annual Compensation: $181,538

#2 (tie) Chief Operations Officer: Michael Raisor

Annual Compensation: $173,595

#1 Superintendent: Martin Pollio

Annual Compensation: $276,000

© Louisville Business First