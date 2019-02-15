LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville city eaders are planning two public hearings in the next month for people with concerns over the large gaps in the Metro's budget.





Many people, including Louisville Fire fighters, sat in on Thursday night's Budget Committee meeting.





Chief financial officer, Daniel Frockt, gave a review of Metro's current revenue situation.

Frockt explains a few areas are better than projected but other sections are coming up short of what's budgeted over the next two fiscal years.

The city is having to come up with millions to cover rising pension obligations.

Frockt explains that even if Kentucky legislature changed their pension system it wouldn't change what the city owes right now.

“This would not go away even if tomorrow everybody said there isn't going to be any retirement plan. This would still be the 1.3 billion of liability we have to address and the new person coming in the door tomorrow wouldn’t have a retirement plan,” Frockt said.

On Feb. 14, the budget committee discussed the possibility of some cuts and some tax increases to cover the $65 million budget gap.

The committee plans to announce dates for the public hearings early next week.

