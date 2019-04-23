LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A development proposed near Grinstead and Lexington has been the center of controversy since 2016 when early designs were first revealed. The developer plans to hold its 12th public meeting to hear from neighborhood residents and others to hear their concerns. After years of hearing concerns, One Park, a project from Kevin Cogan's Jefferson Development Group, now has revised plans.

While some are open to the development in Irish Hill, many have voiced concerns including the height of the buildings, sidewalks, parking and traffic near an already busy intersection.

According to the developer’s attorney, the new designs, which will be shown at tonight’s meeting, are meaningful and significant.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the former Highland Automotive on Midland Avenue. The developer’s attorney said the venue can hold about 250 people, although earlier meetings drew about 100.

Tonight will likely be the last public hearing held by the developer. From there, plans will need to go through several city processes, including more public hearings, before any of the plans become reality.