The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host a public meeting tomorrow regarding the proposed reconstruction of the interchange between Interstate 64 and the Gene Snyder Freeway in Jefferson County. The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 10 at Ascension Lutheran Church.

The meeting’s purpose is to gain public input on various alternates for reconstructing the I-64/I-265 interchange. Handouts containing information about the project and comment sheets will be available at the meeting. Representatives from KYTC and their design consultant will be in attendance to answers questions from residents and roadway users.

Written comments will be accepted during the meeting and for 15 days following the meeting at the KYTC District 5 Office, 8310 Westport Road, Louisville. Those unable to attend the public meeting can take an online project survey. The survey will close on January 25, 2019.

The alternates for the interchange include:

Alternative 1 for the I-64 at I-265 interchange.

KYTC

Alternate 1A for the I-64 at I-265 interchange.

KYTC

Alternate 3 for the I-64 at I-265 interchange.

KYTC

Alternative 3B for the I-64 at I-265 interchange.

KYTC

For more interchange alternatives and project information, visit the KYTC project page.