LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city’s budget will be a hot topic for the next few months and the public is invited to share their input.

City leaders have said cuts are on the table and they want to head from the public about their priorities.

Metro Council will hold two virtual public hearings – the first on May 7 at 5 p.m. and May 13 at 6 p.m.

Those interested in participating have to pre-register beforehand.

