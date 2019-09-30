LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crowds are expected Monday evening for a public hearing on the proposed high rise near Cherokee Park.

One Park is a $275 million project for the intersection of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.

It would be an 18-story complex with hundreds of apartments, condos and hotel rooms. The space would also include restaurants and retail shops.

Some residents are concerned it’s too big for the space and would generate heavy traffic.

Dennis Ting will have more on this meeting and what residents have to say tonight at 11 p.m.

