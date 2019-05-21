LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city’s public libraries were a hot topic during Monday’s public hearing on the budget, the last public hearing on the schedule.

The council is debating a proposed budget from Mayor Greg Fischer that includes nearly $25 million in cuts.

The cuts are due to the city’s pension obligation.

On the chopping block, the Middletown and Fern Creek libraries and operating hours for others would also be reduced.

"As a child growing up, I relied on the library to really supplement my education and expand my horizons in the world, and to access the internet, coming from a working class background, it was extremely vital to have that resource for me growing up," a speaker expressed to the Council.



When the mayor announced the possible closures, he pointed to Middletown's proximity to the new Northeast Regional Library.

That opens up June 24.



Metro Council must vote on the budget by July 1st.