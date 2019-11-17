LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Council members are asking for the public’s feedback on improvements for a stretch of Westport Road.

Members Paula McCraney and Markus Winkler want residents from District 7 and 17 to attend an open house meeting on the Westport Road Corridor Study.

They are looking to discuss existing conditions on the 6.1-mile stretch of Westport Road from Hubbards to Chamberlain Lanes and suggested improvements for safety and mobility issues.

Some of their proposed recommendations include:

Intersection improvements at Dove Creek Boulevard/Bayberry Place to eliminate left turns onto Westport Road from the minor cross‐

A new signal and crosswalks at Langdon Drive as well as consolidation of driveways at the adjacent shopping center.

Extending eastbound right and left turn lanes approaching Hurstbourne Parkway.

Adding sidewalk and crosswalks along Westport Road through the I‐265 interchange area.

Installing bollards to prevent illegal turns from Westport Road onto the I‐265 southbound off ramp to Chamberlain Lane.

Adding an eastbound right turn lane onto Chamberlain Lane.

Officials say there will be a chance for public to comment.

The meeting takes place on Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Westport Middle School’s gymnasium, located at 8100 Westport Road.

If you can't make the meeting, an online survey was made available.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WNVQYYR

