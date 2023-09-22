Pruitt's Automotive is closing after 63 years

The St. Matthews gas station was one of the last gas stations in the country where an attendant would pump your gas for you and fill your tires with air.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the end of an era for a well-known gas station in Saint Matthews. Pruitt's Automotive will shut its doors for the last time on October 6.

According to a Facebook post, the owners said fuel sales will continue as supply lasts. It's unclear why the business is closing.

The gas station was one of the last gas stations in the country where an attendant would pump your gas for you and fill your tires with air.

A gas station has been at the corner of Lexington Road and Frankfort Avenue since 1956, according to the owners. Pruitt's has been in business for 63 years.

"I personally want to thank the people of St. Matthews and greater Louisville for the opportunity to serve you for 63 years!" owner Rocky Pruitt wrote.

There's still no word on what will be taking over the space once Pruitt's closes.

