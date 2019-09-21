LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) – One person is dead after a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Landcross Drive around 10 p.m. Sept.20.

When police got there, they found a man who had been shot on the porch.



A spokesperson for LMPD says there was some kind of fight between the victim and another person who lived at the home and that's when the victim was shot.



LMPD says there were other people in the house at the time and they are being interviewed.



Police say the two people know each other but didn't say how they know each other.



Police aren't sure if there will be charges, but the Homicide Unit is still investigating.

