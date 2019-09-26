LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-PRP's Marching Band Booster Club is asking for the communities help to find the thieves that vandalized and stole money from them.

The band noticed Tuesday morning that a window was broken and that several $100 worth of concession had been taken and they're not sure who did it.

The band is asking the community to help them catch the people who took all of their fundraisings money and vandalized their concession.

WHAS 11's Dennis Ting will have more on this at 11 p.m.

