LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-For Debbie Hodge, PRP High School is home and the school's marching band is a big part of her life.

"I say it's a sport," she said. "I marched."

Hodge passed her love for marching band onto her children, two who have marched at PRP just like their mother, who is now the marching band booster club president.

"We have enough on our plate right now," she said. "I mean seriously, we're competing every weekend."

With such a busy schedule, the last Hodge needed was the news she got Tuesday morning that someone had broken into the marching band's concession stand and stole most of the snacks and drinks.

"We couldn't tell you the boxes of chips that we had, Pepsis, Gatorades," she said. "There was a backpack they used to fill stuff up with."

Hodge said she believes teenagers are responsible for the break-in. She said not only did they take a couple of hundred dollars worth of stock but they also caused several hundred dollars more in damage to the building, breaking in one of the stand's windows that will need to be repaired.

According to Hodge, the concession stand is crucial for the band, raising around two-thirds of the team's expenses, which includes uniforms, flags and other equipment, transportation, hotel rooms, and competition fees.

She said the booster club is now looking for the community's help, whether it's in donations of money, snacks or even repair services to their concession stand. She said there has already been an outpouring of support but that's not surprising for her community. It's something she said she wishes whoever broke in knew beforehand.

"I said I want to put my number up on here and say, 'Hey, don't break-in. Call me. I'll drive right over from across the street and feed you or get you something to drink,'" she said. "Just don't tear our stuff up."

Anyone looking to help the PRP Band Boosters can mail donations to PO Box 58172, Louisville, KY 40268 or email Hodge at dddh99@yahoo.com.

