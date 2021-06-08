PRP High School under heighted security after gun found

MetroSafe confirmed police responded to a fight at Pleasure Ridge Park High School Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pleasure Ridge Park High School is currently under heightened security after a gun was found on the property.

Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found in a trash can during a search of the premises, but there is no active threat. The building is secure and under heightened security.

MetroSafe confirmed that police responded to a report of a fight at PRP around 10:30 a.m. WHAS11 has a crew on the scene, and JCPS officials said the student whose gun was found is facing charges. They did not provide more information on what the charges were.

This story will be updated.

